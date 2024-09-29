Manchester United vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will be taking on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash that promises high stakes for both the teams. Erik ten Hag's United are seeking stability following two consecutive draws, while Tottenham's manager, Ange Postecoglou, is now desperate to secure a landmark victory early in his tenure.

With both the sides aiming to advance up the Premier League standings, this match could prove to be a key moment in their respective seasons. Manchester United are facing growing criticism as they struggle to keep up their early-season form. After two disappointing draws with Crystal Palace and FC Twente, doubts about Erik ten Hag's leadership have re-emerged.

Time to Bounce Back

Although the Dutch manager received a contract extension over the summer, he is now under increasing pressure from both the media and fans.

Manchester United have struggled this season with their inability to convert possession into goals. While their defense has shown signs of improvement, the team has lacked the finishing touch required to close out games.

Another disappointing result against Tottenham could increase the demand for a shift in tactics or even changes in the lineup. However, with the advantage of playing at Old Trafford and the support of their home crowd, this match could be a pivotal moment in their season.

Tottenham Hotspur, now under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou, have shown potential but remain inconsistent. After a mixed start to the season, the former Celtic boss is eager to prove his team can compete with the league's top sides. A win at Old Trafford would certainly send a strong message to the rest of the Premier League.

Spurs have demonstrated attacking creativity but are still seeking consistency against stronger opponents.

A win over Manchester United would give them a significant boost and further solidify Postecoglou's vision for the team. Fans will be watching closely to see if Tottenham can maintain their defensive solidity while capitalizing on United's weaknesses during counterattacks.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham will be played on Sunday, September 29 at Old Trafford, at 4:30 PM BST (local time), 11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.