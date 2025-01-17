Manchester United vs Southampton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will try to bounce back with a win when they face Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday. Gameweek 21 of the 2024/25 Premier League season will end on Thursday, beginning with Ipswich Town hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at Portman Road, and wrapping up with Manchester United taking on Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have shown promising signs in their last two outings, boosting morale in the squad. Although they have not won in regulation time for almost a month, they managed a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League and knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup in the third round over the weekend.

Manchester United Ready to Prove Themselves Again

Manager Ruben Amorim hopes the recent performances will inspire his players to regain their form. The Portuguese coach has said that Thursday's match will reveal more about his team's progress than the recent FA Cup result against Arsenal. Needless to say, a lot is at stake for Manchester United in this match.

Meanwhile, Southampton's managerial shift has yet to yield results, with Ivan Juric still searching for his first Premier League point since replacing Russell Martin. However, their dominant 5-0 victory over Swansea City in the FA Cup third round could serve as a confidence boost, and Juric will aim to turn their fortunes around in the league.

In the reverse fixture, Manchester United secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Southampton, with goals coming from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Thursday, January 16, at 8 PM BST (local time), 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Friday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.