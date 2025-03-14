Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Match in the US, UK and India

A place in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals will be at stake when Manchester United and Real Sociedad clash in the second leg of their round of 16 matchup at Old Trafford on Thursday. The round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League will end on Thursday.

The day's fixture will begin with four matches and wrap up with four games as they will be played simultaneously, including Manchester United's showdown with Real Sociedad. Manchester United secured a spot in the Europa League round of 16 after finishing third in the first phase, where they were the only team to remain unbeaten. However, their domestic campaign has not been smooth.

Manchester United Aim to Bounce Back with Win

Despite their struggles, recent performances have shown improvement, with their latest encouraging display coming in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal— a match Ruben Amorim's side arguably deserved to win.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad had a more challenging road to reach this stage. The Spanish club finished the group stage in 13th place, winning only four of their eight games. However, they advanced to the round of 16 after securing a commanding 7-3 aggregate win over Midtjylland.

Their domestic form, however, has been worrying, with three consecutive losses in recent matches.

The first leg ended in a controversial 1-1 draw, with Real Sociedad staying in the contest thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty equalizer.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim faces a major selection crisis, with 12 first-team players unavailable for the Europa League clash against Real Sociedad. Leny Yoro is the latest injury setback, joining several sidelined stars, including Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Mason Mount. However, Mount, Harry Maguire, and Manuel Ugarte are nearing a return, while Patrick Dorgu is available.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil faces injury concerns ahead of the Old Trafford clash, with Jon Aramburu and Luka Sucic doubtful, while Jon Pacheco is sidelined. However, Odriozola, Zakharyan, and Zubimendi are available.

When and Where

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, UK, on Thursday, March 13. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (March 14).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.