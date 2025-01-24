Manchester United vs Rangers Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Match in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will look to extend their unbeaten run in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League when they host Rangers at Old Trafford on Sunday. The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League resumed this week with the second-to-last round of fixtures.

Matchday 7 began on Wednesday and continues through Thursday, culminating in eight simultaneous matches, including the clash between Manchester United and Rangers. Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign with three consecutive draws, placing them in the playoff spots early on. However, they have since found their form, winning their last three games to climb to seventh place in the standings as they push for automatic qualification to the next round.

Manchester United Look for Another Win

Despite their improved European performances, the Red Devils have been inconsistent domestically, most recently suffering a 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend.

In contrast, Rangers have been in fine form, going unbeaten in their last seven matches. Their most recent loss coming in 2024.

In the Europa League, Rangers, led by Philippe Clement, have been resilient, losing just once this season. They are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak, leaving them in eighth place in the standings, just one spot behind Manchester United.

Manchester United and Rangers have faced each other four times in the past, with the Red Devils emerging winners in three matches (D1) and maintaining a clean sheet in each encounter. However, this time the Rangers look a lot more confident and will give the Red Devils a tough fight.

When and Where

The Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, UK, on Thursday, Jan 23. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 24).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.