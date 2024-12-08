Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will both be looking to get back to winning ways when they face off at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Premier League schedule is coming thick and fast, with Gameweek 15 kicking off less than 48 hours after the previous round ended.

Saturday's action-packed day will wrap up with the high-voltage match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. Manchester United's recent unbeaten streak was broken earlier this week with a 2-0 loss to Arsenal. The Red Devils had gone seven games without a loss since parting ways with Erik ten Hag, and under Ruben Amorim, they had been showing signs of improvement.

Manchester United Aim to Bounce Back

Nottingham Forest will aim to capitalize on Manchester United's recent setback, although the visitors also come into this match off a loss. The Tricky Trees were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City earlier this week, ending City's winless run.

Despite losing three of their last four Premier League matches, Nuno Espirito Santo's side has still impressed in the league this season.

Last season, in the reverse fixture, Manchester United staged a dramatic comeback from two goals down to win 3-2, with Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty to seal the victory.

Ruben Amorim has received some positive news ahead of the game. The Manchester United manager will likely be missing just two first-team players for the match against Nottingham Forest.

Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo will return after serving their suspensions in the midweek loss to Arsenal. Jonny Evans is also nearing a return but will undergo a late fitness test to confirm his availability. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof (groin) and Luke Shaw (calf) remain sidelined.

Similarly, Nuno Espirito Santo has no new injury concerns heading into the trip to Old Trafford. However, he will be without two first-team players. Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) are still recovering and won't be available for the match. Otherwise, Nuno has a fully fit squad to take on Manchester United this weekend.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday, Dec 7, at 5:30 PM BST (local time), 12:30 PM ET and 11 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.