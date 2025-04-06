Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Old Trafford is set to witness another electrifying installment of the Manchester derby on Sunday, as Manchester United take on arch-rivals Manchester City in what will be Kevin De Bruyne's final derby appearance before he bids farewell to English football. With bragging rights, crucial points, and Champions League hopes on the line, the two teams come into the clash with contrasting form and storylines.

Manchester United will return home after a humiliating and disappointing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in midweek — marking their 13th league defeat of the season. Ironically, the match-winner was Anthony Elanga, a former United prospect, who exposed his old club's defensive weaknesses and poor transfer strategy.

Clash of the Titans

The loss ended a four-match unbeaten streak under Ruben Amorim and highlighted ongoing problems, particularly in attack. United's frontline has been ineffective, with key names like Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to make an impact following Forest's early goal.

Defensive issues at home continue to be a major concern. United haven't kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford in their last 12 games across all competitions — their last coming in a 4-0 win over Everton back in December. Since then, every visiting team has managed to score, and Manchester City, even when not at their peak, are well-equipped to exploit that vulnerability.

Although Manchester United's Premier League hopes have faded, there's still optimism in their Europa League campaign, with a quarter-final clash against Lyon offering a potential trophy and an alternate path to Champions League qualification.

However, with Manchester City coming to town, United will need to deliver a far better display to avoid further decline this season.

For City, it's a bittersweet moment as Kevin De Bruyne prepares for his final Manchester derby, capping off a decade of brilliance in sky blue. City returned from the international break with a smooth 2-0 win over Leicester, with Jack Grealish scoring his first league goal of the season and Omar Marmoush adding another.

Despite that win, City dropped to fifth following Chelsea's win over Tottenham. While a Champions League spot still looks likely, away form remains a concern. Having won just three of their last 11 league matches on the road, City's struggles away from home give United a glimmer of hope.

