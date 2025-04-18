Manchester United vs Lyon Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Match in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will leave no stone unturned to ensure their place in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals when they welcome Lyon at Old Trafford for the second leg of their quarter-final match on Thursday evening. The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals will wrap up on Thursday night, with all four matches kicking off at the same time.

Needless to say, the clash between Manchester United and Lyon at Manchester is expected to be the most electrifying of all. United ensured a spot in the quarter-finals after coming back from behind to beat Real Sociedad in the round of 16. The Red Devils finished third in their group stage before that.

Big Opportunity for Manchester United

However, Manchester United's domestic form has been more than disappointing, with Ruben Amorim's side recently suffering a humiliating 4-1 loss to Newcastle United. Lyon, meanwhile, surprised everyone and raised their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification with a narrow 1-0 win over Auxerre, to climb to the fourth position in Ligue 1.

Lyon reached the quarter-final stage of the Europa League after thrashing FCSB 7-1 on aggregate, after ending up in the sixth position in the group stage.

The first leg of the tie ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw after Lyon fought back from being down by a goal, with Rayan Cherki netting a late equalizer during stoppage time.

However, the second game is going to be a different ballgame as Manchester United will go all out to prove their European supremacy despite not being up to their standard in the domestic league.

When and Where

The Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England, on Thursday, April 17. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 18).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.