Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United and Leicester City face off on Sunday, November 10, at Old Trafford on matchday 11 of the English Premier League for their 139th encounter. The Red Devils are coming off a quick turnaround following a solid 2-0 win over Greek team PAOK FC on Thursday evening.

Currently in a period of uncertainty, United's squad and interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy are awaiting the arrival of their new manager, Ruben Amorim, from Sporting CP. Leicester City aim to improve their form at Old Trafford after going winless in their last three matches across all competitions, including a 5-2 loss to Manchester United in the EFL Cup on October 30.

Big Match Ahead

Manchester United hold 13th place in the Premier League standings with 12 points, while Leicester City trail closely behind in 15th, with 10 points from their first 10 games.

Manchester United have shown inconsistent form under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, managing a series of mixed results since Erik ten Hag's departure. Injuries continue to impact their defensive lineup, though Andre Onana and Manuel Ugarte provide some optimism.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be looking to bounce back after a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. Key players to watch include Jamie Vardy and on-loan Facundo Buonanotte, who has been attracting interest from top clubs.

With clear skies and ideal playing conditions, the weather won't pose any challenges for either team. Referee Peter Bankes, who averages 4.6 yellow cards per game, is expected to have an active evening.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City will be played on Sunday, November 10 at Old Trafford, at 2 PM BST (local time), 9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.