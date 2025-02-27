Manchester United vs Ipswich Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will be desperate to get back on track when they host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Matchweek 27 of the 2024/25 Premier League season continues with five games on Wednesday, including four simultaneous kickoffs. One of the key fixtures of the day will see Manchester United take on Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

United's season has been defined by instability, with Erik ten Hag failing to see out the campaign as manager. The club parted ways with him in October, bringing in Ruben Amorim in mid-November. However, Amorim's tenure has so far been inconsistent, with nine wins and nine losses in his 22 matches in charge.

Manchester United Aim for Win

Despite showing resilience in their recent 2-2 comeback draw against Everton, United's struggles in the league continue. Their winless streak in the Premier League has now extended to three games, making European qualification increasingly unlikely.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town has endured a rough patch, with their last Premier League win coming in mid-December. The visitors have failed to secure a win in their last 10 league matches, though they have found some solace in the FA Cup.

However, with relegation looming, Ipswich desperately needs to start picking up points, especially as 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers have pulled five points clear of them.

In the reverse fixture, Ipswich Town fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester United, with Omari Hutchinson netting the equalizer.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Ipswich will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, February 26, at 7:30 PM BST/2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Ipswich Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Ipswich Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Ipswich Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Ipswich Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Ipswich Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.