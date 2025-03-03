Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

A spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals will be at stake when Manchester United face Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday. The FA Cup fifth-round action will continue on Sunday with two fixtures. The day will begin with Newcastle facing Brighton & Hove Albion, followed by Manchester United hosting Fulham in the final match at Old Trafford.

Manchester United reached this stage after edging past Arsenal and Leicester City in the previous rounds. The Red Devils barely made it through and will be looking to deliver a stronger performance. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim's side has struggled in domestic competitions, though they have managed to remain unbeaten in their last two outings.

Manchester United Aim for Quarter-Final Berth

Meanwhile, Fulham advanced to the FA Cup fifth round after defeating Watford and Wigan Athletic in the earlier rounds. However, their recent Premier League form has been inconsistent, though they regained momentum with a victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week.

Manchester United and Fulham have already met twice in the 2024/25 season, with the Red Devils winning 1-0 on both occasions.

Amorim faces fresh squad concerns ahead of his team's upcoming clash. The Manchester United manager could be without up to ten first-team players for Saturday's match against Fulham. Patrick Dorgu is the latest player to be ruled out after receiving a red card against Ipswich Town earlier this week. Amorim is also closely monitoring Alejandro Garnacho's fitness, though the winger is expected to be available.

Dorgu joins a growing list of absentees, including Altay Bayindir (undisclosed issue), Jonny Evans (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Luke Shaw (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (muscle problem), Toby Collyer (knock), Mason Mount (thigh), and Amad Diallo (ankle).

Unlike his Manchester United counterpart, Marco Silva has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Fulham's visit to Old Trafford. However, he could be missing up to four first-team players on Sunday.

Silva faces a late decision on Emile Smith Rowe's availability, as the English international will undergo a final fitness test. Meanwhile, Kenny Tete (knee), Harry Wilson (foot), and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain unavailable.

When and Where

The Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on March 2, Sunday, at 4:30 PM BST/ 11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.