Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will aim to extend their recent unbeaten streak when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday. Matchweek 24 of the 2024/25 Premier League season will continue on Sunday, with a lot of expectations surrounding the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal to conclude the weekend's fixtures.

However, the action will kick off with two simultaneous matches, including Manchester United's showdown with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. This season has been turbulent for Manchester United, with their campaign proving even more challenging than the last. Ruben Amorim has struggled to generate the expected "new manager bounce," as his tenure has been inconsistent over the past ten weeks.

Manchester United Aim for Another Win

Despite this, Manchester United's recent performances have shown some encouraging signs, though the team continues to grapple with attacking and creative struggles. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace has managed to recover from a sluggish start to the season, distancing themselves from the relegation battle with impressive displays.

Although they suffered a 2-1 loss to Brentford last week, the South London club has climbed to 13th in the Premier League table. With relegation now an unlikely concern, Oliver Glasner will shift his focus toward pushing for a top-half finish.

The last encounter between these teams ended in a goalless draw, despite both sides registering a combined ten shots on target.

Ruben Amorim will be without two key first-team players on Sunday. Luke Shaw has made steady progress after returning to training earlier this week, but the game comes too soon for the English defender. Meanwhile, Jonny Evans (muscle injury) and Mason Mount (hamstring) remain unavailable.

In contrast, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has received mixed news regarding his squad ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. He will be missing four first-team players for Sunday's clash. Eberechi Eze is the most recent addition to the injury list, with Glasner confirming that his star playmaker is recovering from a foot problem. The English midfielder joins Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf), and Cheick Doucoure (knee) on the sidelines.

