Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Football fanatics can look forward to an exciting match as Manchester United takes on Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 3, in a major Premier League showdown. United recently celebrated a 5-2 League Cup win over Leicester. However, their season has been marked by instability, following the firing of coach Ten Hag.

He has been replaced by interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, with Amorim expected to take over soon. Currently, United is placed 13th in the league with 11 points, while Chelsea sits higher in the sixth place with a solid 17 points. The weather in Manchester will be cool and cloudy, adding to the intensity on the pitch.

Big Match for Manchester United

In terms of recent form, Chelsea has been slightly more consistent, though both teams have shown defensive weaknesses, making a draw a likely outcome according to match predictions. Players to watch include Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

With both teams facing European matches next week and based on their recent performances, over 2.5 goals and over 8.5 corners are expected, suggesting an open, exciting game.

Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup midweek after a loss to Newcastle United, while Manchester United advanced to the quarter-finals, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur.

Referee Robert Jones, known for issuing a higher-than-average number of yellow cards, could further intensify the atmosphere.

Chelsea will also miss Jadon Sancho due to illness, as confirmed by Maresca on Friday. However, the England international was already ineligible to play at Old Trafford due to Premier League loan regulations, preventing him from facing his parent club.

In summary, despite the home team's inconsistent season, they have a solid record against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played on Sunday, November 3 at Old Trafford, at 5:30 PM BST (local time), 11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.