Manchester United vs Brighton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will look to build on their recent positive momentum when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Gameweek 22 of the Premier League season continues on Sunday with four matches scheduled. The day's action kicks off with three games played simultaneously, including the clash between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have drastically improved in their last three outings, though their overall performances remain inconsistent. The Red Devils recently secured a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, followed by a win against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. They carried that momentum into a 3-1 comeback win against Southampton. However, a lot more was expected.

Manchester United Still a Favorite

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion have had a mixed run of form under manager Fabian Hurzeler. While the Seagulls are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, they have managed only one win in their previous nine league matches. Hurzeler will be hoping that their midweek triumph over Ipswich Town can spark a more consistent winning streak.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Brighton edged out Manchester United with a 2-1 win, thanks to Joao Pedro's injury-time goal.

Ruben Amorim has received some encouraging news regarding team availability ahead of Manchester United's upcoming match. However, the manager will still be without four key first-team players for Sunday's game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Diogo Dalot returns to the squad after serving a one-match suspension during the midweek clash against Southampton. On the other hand, Luke Shaw (calf), Victor Lindelof (undisclosed issue), Jonny Evans (muscle injury), and Mason Mount (hamstring) are all still unavailable for selection.

Much like his counterpart at Manchester United, Fabian Hurzeler has no new injury concerns affecting his preparations for the trip to Old Trafford. However, the Brighton & Hove Albion manager will still be missing six first-team players for Sunday's match.

The German coach could see two players nearing a return, as Jack Hinshelwood (knee) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) are close to regaining full fitness. Despite this, Igor Julio (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (ankle), Diego Gomez (lack of match fitness), James Milner (hamstring), Mats Wieffer (thigh), and Brajan Gruda (knock) remain unavailable for selection.

