Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United and Bournemouth will both look to bounce back from recent setbacks when they meet at Old Trafford on Sunday. The final match of Gameweek 17 in the 2024/25 Premier League season will offer an exciting conclusion, beginning with four simultaneous games, including the clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Under Ruben Amorim's leadership, Manchester United has made solid progress. However, the Amorim has faced a tough start to his tenure, suffering some disappointing losses. The latest blow came in the EFL Cup, where the Red Devils were eliminated after a 4-3 loss to Tottenham. Still, Amorim take heart from their impressive comeback win over Manchester City last weekend.

Manchester United Aim to Bounce Back

On the other hand, Bournemouth, under the leadership of Andoni Iraola, has been on the rise. Despite a difficult beginning to his time at the Vitality Stadium, the Spanish manager has helped the Cherries improve steadily over the past year. Their form has continued to progress this season, with Bournemouth currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League, just three points behind fourth-place Manchester City.

In the corresponding fixture last season, Bournemouth stunned Manchester United with a 3-0 victory, with goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing, and Marcos Senesi.

Amorim faces a fresh injury dilemma as he prepares for Manchester United's upcoming match. The manager will be without three key players for the clash against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof is the latest player to be sidelined, having picked up an injury earlier this week during the EFL Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur. He joins Luke Shaw (calf) and Mason Mount (hamstring) as absentees for the game.

In contrast, Bournemouth's manager, Andoni Iraola, does not have any new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Old Trafford. However, he will still be without five first-team players for the match.

Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), and Marcus Tavernier (thigh) are all unavailable. Scott and Sinisterra are expected to return next month, while the others are expected to be out for a longer period.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth and will be played at Old Trafford, Old Trafford, on Sunday, December 22, at 2 PM BST (local time), 9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.