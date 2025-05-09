Manchester United vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Semifinal Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will go all out to book their place in the UEFA Europa League final as they host Athletic Club at Old Trafford this Thursday. With just two matches left before the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League finalists get decided, this second-leg semi-final clash between Manchester United and Athletic Club is expected to be an electrifying show.

The Red Devils had a tough time and managed to somehow overcome the quarter-final hurdle after beating Lyon in a tight contest. Prior to that, they knocked out Real Sociedad in the round of 16. Manchester United remain the only unbeaten side in the competition so far and need to maintain that record.

Manchester United Unpredictable

However, Manchester United's domestic campaign has been far less impressive. Ruben Amorim's team suffered a 4-3 loss to Brentford in the Premier League over the weekend, raising questions about their current form.

On the other hand, Athletic Club may shift their focus entirely to La Liga following their loss in the first leg. Currently sitting fourth in the league, they are just four points ahead of sixth-placed Real Betis with just four matches remaining in the 2024/25 season. Although it seems likely that Los Leones will see their UEFA Europa League run come to an end this week, they can hold their heads high after a solid campaign.

In the first leg, Manchester United registered a comfortable 3-0 win , with Bruno Fernandes netting a decisive double.

In the last five clashes between Manchester United and Athletic Club, a total of 22 goals have been scored, with the Red Devils netting 12 and conceding 10. Interestingly, each of these matches has seen at least three goals.

On a broader note, in all major European competitions, only one team has ever lost the second leg of a two-legged knockout tie after winning the first away by a margin of 3+ goals. This happened when Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Olympiacos 4-1 in the first leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Conference League Round of 16, only to be eliminated after a 6-1 loss at home following extra time.

When and Where

The Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League semi-final match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, on Thursday, May 8. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Friday).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League semi-final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast on JioTv. The Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League semi-final will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.