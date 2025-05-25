Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will aim to end a disastrous 2024/25 Premier League season on a high when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Premier League ends this weekend with Gameweek 38, where all ten matches will kick off simultaneously, with some matches expected to draw big crowds even on the last day.

One of those clashes features Manchester United taking on Aston Villa at home, as teams begin turning their focus to preparations for the next season. It's been a miserable campaign for the Red Devils, and things hit rock bottom earlier this week with a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final.

Manchester United to Play for Glory

While winning the final wouldn't have completely redeemed their season, it would have at least secured UEFA Champions League qualification and offered a financial boost. In the league, Ruben Amorim's side sits in 16th place, with little chance of climbing the table.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa still have a shot at ensuring a Champions League spot, depending on how other results unfold on the final day.

The Villans currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and must climb to fifth or higher to secure their place in Europe's top competition. With just a two-point gap separating them from third-placed Manchester City, a top-five finish remains within reach.

The previous meeting between these two sides ended in a dull 0-0 draw, with both Manchester United and Aston Villa combining for only five shots on target throughout the match.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, on Sunday, May 25, at 4 PM BST/11 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.