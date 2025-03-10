Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will be desperate to get back to winning ways, while Arsenal will look to stay in contention with Liverpool when the two sides clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. Matchweek 28 of the Premier League season continues on Sunday, featuring three fixtures, including the highly anticipated showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal.

The day's action will end with this marquee encounter at the Old Trafford. United supporters had high expectations when Erik ten Hag entered the campaign after an FA Cup win. Though the Red Devils put up a strong fight against City in the Community Shield before falling short, their season has since taken a downward turn.

Clash of the Titans

Ten Hag was dismissed just months into the season, with Ruben Amorim stepping in as manager in November. However, United have struggled for consistency in the Premier League, exited the FA Cup in the fifth round, and face uncertainty in the UEFA Europa League round of 16. With only a few weeks left in the season, Amorim will be determined to steady the ship.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are coming off a stunning 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. However, back-to-back winless outings in the Premier League have left the Gunners 13 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. With the title race slipping away, Mikel Arteta's men will be desperate for a crucial win on Sunday.

Manchester United and Arsenal have faced each other twice this season. The Gunners secured a 2-0 win in the league encounter, while the Red Devils edged past them in the FA Cup third round, winning on penalties.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday, March 9, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.