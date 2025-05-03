Manchester City vs Wolves Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Pep Guardiola will be happy with his team's recent form, which has seen Manchester City climb back into being favorites for a top-five finish while also booking a spot in the FA Cup final. City didn't struggle against Nottingham Forest in the semi-final at Wembley, with goals from Rico Lewis and Omar Marmoush.

They will now face Crystal Palace in the final, but before that, they host Wolves at the Etihad on Friday. Turning to Premier League action, City have not lost in their last six matches since their drubbing to Nottingham Forest, stringing together six straight wins — three of which have come just ahead of this match with Wolves.

Manchester on a High

Guardiola will be keen to solidify Manchester City's position as a top-five contender, especially since they currently sit within the UEFA Champions League qualification zone. However, the race for European spots remains highly competitive, with five clubs fighting it out for just three Champions League berths next season.

As for Wolves, their supporters likely wouldn't have imagined they'd be sitting above both Manchester United and Tottenham at this stage of the season. After beginning the campaign with doubts about avoiding another relegation, the Midlands club has staged a remarkable comeback— much of it credited to the leadership of manager Vitor Pereira.

The Portuguese manager has been a complete contrast to Gary O'Neil until the latter's departure. Under Pereira's guidance, Wolves have not only some out of relegation worries but have also put together an impressive six-match winning streak, arguably making them the league's most in-form side after Liverpool.

Wolves now sit in 13th place, much closer to the European qualification spots than to the drop zone. Even more remarkable is the fact that they currently rank above both Manchester United and Tottenham in the table — a position they could very well hold onto through to the end of the season if they maintain their current momentum heading into their visit to the Etihad.

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, on Friday, May 2, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Saturday).

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.