Manchester City vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The second half of the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway this weekend with Gameweek 20. Action begins with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Newcastle United, followed by five simultaneous matches, including Manchester City vs. West Ham United at the Etihad.

Manchester City and West Ham United will both be desperate to secure three points when they face off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City will be looking to turn their recent struggles around as they approach a more favorable run of fixtures before tougher challenges follow in later part of January. The defending champions defeated Leicester City 2-0 last weekend, moving up to sixth place in the league table.

Big Match for Both Teams

West Ham United's form remains inconsistent despite glimpses of promise in recent weeks. A four-match unbeaten streak had boosted the Hammers' position in the standings, but their momentum was abruptly halted by a crushing 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

In their earlier meeting this season, Manchester City registered a 3-1 win over West Ham, with Erling Haaland delivering a decisive performance by scoring a hat-trick.

Pep Guardiola faces no fresh injury setbacks as he prepares Manchester City for their upcoming clash with West Ham United. However, the manager might still be missing up to six first-team players for Saturday's match.

In contrast, West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has a new concern to address ahead of the trip to the Etihad. The Hammers will be without three key players for the game.

Jarrod Bowen has been ruled out after fracturing his left foot during last weekend's match against Liverpool. He joins Lukasz Fabianski (head injury) and Michail Antonio on the sidelines. On a positive note for Lopetegui, Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are available for selection after completing their suspensions.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will be played at Etihad Stadium, London, on Saturday, January 4, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.