Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

The UEFA Champions League matchup between Manchester City and Sparta Prague at the Etihad Stadium, to be played Wednesday, October 23, is expected to be a fascinating battle. With both teams tied at four points in the group stage, this game is going to be vital for their progression.

Pep Guardiola's squad, known for their European dominance, will aim to extend their unbeaten home streak in the Champions League and strengthen their position in the table. Despite dealing with some key injuries, City's solid form and attacking threat, spearheaded by Erling Haaland, make them the favorites. With clear skies and cool weather expected, the match is likely to be high-scoring.

Big Match for Both Teams

Although Sparta Prague come in as the underdogs, they've shown resilience and will try to challenge City's hold, promising an exciting clash. Maurizio Mariani will officiate the game.

Guardiola may make some key adjustments to the lineup ahead of this week's UEFA Champions League fixture. Manchester City will be missing Kyle Walker, Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, and Rodri, with Rodri ruled out for the entire season.

Nathan Ake, who has recovered from a thigh injury, was on the bench against Wolves and could play a role in the match, likely as a substitute, on Wednesday. As for changes, Guardiola may continue to carefully manage John Stones' playing time and opt for Manuel Akanji to replace him.

The Czechia team will be missing Imanol Garcia due to injury and ineligibility, while Elias Cobbaut is unlikely to play, as he hasn't made an appearance for Sparta Prague this season. However, Martin Vitik should be available after serving a domestic ban that kept him out of the weekend's match.

Vitik could potentially step in for Asger Sorensen in central defense, joining Filip Panak and Jaroslav Zeleny in a back three. In midfield, Lars Friis will count on Kaan Kairinen and Qazim Laci, with Angelo Preciado and Matej Rynes providing support from the wings. Lukas Haraslin is expected to keep his spot on the left side of the front three.

When and Where

The Manchester City vs Sparta Prague UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (October 24).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Manchester City vs Sparta Prague UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Manchester City vs Sparta Prague UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Manchester City vs Sparta Prague UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Manchester City vs Sparta Prague UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Manchester City vs Sparta Prague UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.