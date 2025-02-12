Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Manchester City and Real Madrid both fell short of a top-eight finish in the league phase and will now battle for a spot in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Few would have expected the last two Champions League winners to miss out on automatic qualification for the knockout stage.

Defending champions Real Madrid will travel to England to take on Manchester City in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The home side is enduring one of their toughest seasons in recent memory, struggling both in the Premier League and on the European stage. This will thus be Manchester City's one final chance to prove themselves.

Clash of the Titans

Manchester City came dangerously close to missing the knockout rounds altogether but managed to secure a place by finishing 22nd in the standings after a crucial win on the final matchday.

Following a disappointing first half of the campaign, City has started to regain some form, winning four of their last six matches in all competitions. However, inconsistency remains a concern, and they will face a tough challenge against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the visitors had a sluggish start to the 2024/25 season but have since turned things around. Los Blancos currently lead the race for the La Liga title and finished 11th in the Champions League league phase after ensuring three consecutive wins.

Though Carlo Ancelotti's side has generally gotten the results they needed, they have struggled in the more crucial matches. With all their primary center-backs and right-backs sidelined due to injury, they will be severely tested in this two-legged showdown.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have met in the knockout stages of the Champions League in each of the last three seasons. Los Blancos have advanced twice, while Pep Guardiola's team dominated the Spanish club 5-1 in the 2022/23 campaign. This upcoming clash is set to be an exciting battle between two of Europe's top teams.

When and Where

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, Feb 11. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.