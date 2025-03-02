Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will take on Plymouth Argyle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening in the FA Cup fifth round, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. City enter the match as the clear favorites and will be expected to deliver a dominant performance to secure their spot in the next stage of the competition.

However, the hosts have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, suffering three losses in their last five matches. Despite this, Pep Guardiola's side gained a confidence boost earlier this week with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. City now needs to stay focus and hold on to the momentum without making any mistakes.

Manchester Aim for Another Win

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle are without a win in their last three matches across all competitions, and it remains to be seen whether they can make a comeback with a soild performance and cause an upset. The EFL Championship side pulled off a surprise by knocking out Liverpool in the previous round, and they will be hopeful of taking advantage of a Manchester City team that has shown some vulnerability.

City will be eager to regain momentum in their season, and a dominant win could provide a much-needed morale boost for the club.

The reigning Premier League champions will be without Rodri as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury. Additionally, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, and Oscar Bobb remain unavailable for selection.

The visiting team will be without Joe Edwards and Brendan Galloway, while Muhamed Tijani and Ryan Hardie are also sidelined due to hamstring injuries.

When and Where

The Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on March 1, Saturday, at 5:45 PM BST/ 12:45 PM ET and 11:15 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Manchester City vs Plymouth FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Manchester City vs Plymouth FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Manchester City vs Plymouth FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT networks. The Manchester City vs Plymouth FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Manchester City vs Plymouth FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Manchester City vs Plymouth FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.