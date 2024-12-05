Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will try to break a seven-game winless streak when they face sixth-placed Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. City's recent losing streak in the league form has dropped them to fifth place in the standings. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest sits just one point behind, following an impressive start to the season.

Manchester City began the campaign on high, as they won in seven of their first nine Premier League matches. However, their fortunes have dramatically shifted, as they've suffered losses in their last four league outings. Manchester City's seven-game winless streak started with a 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the EFL Cup late in October.

Manchester City Aim to Bounce Back

Guardiola's side has since struggled to find their form and secure a victory. The defending Premier League champions enter this match after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. Determined to reverse their fortunes, Guardiola is focused on turn thing around, and Nottingham Forest could face the brunt of their resurgence.

Nottingham Forest have accumulated 22 points from 13 matches, with six wins, four draws, and three losses. After suffering two consecutive defeats, they bounced back with a win over Ipswich Town in their previous match.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest has made a strong start, and this match against Manchester City presents a chance to take their performance up a notch. A win would be a huge boost for them, and given City's current struggles, this is their best chance yet.

However, Manchester City will be missing Rodri, John Stones, Oscar Bobb, and Mateo Kovacic for this match. A silver lining from their loss to Liverpool is the return of Jeremy Doku, who could play a more prominent role against Forest.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Wednesday, December 4, at 7:30 PM BST (local time), 2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST (Dec 4).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.