Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City and Newcastle United are set for a crucial showdown at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as the battle for a top-four Premier League finish intensifies. Matchweek 25 of the Premier League season will continue on Saturday with a packed schedule featuring seven games.

The day's action kicks off with Leicester City hosting Arsenal at the King Power Stadium, followed by five simultaneous matches, including Manchester City taking on Newcastle United. For Pep Guardiola, this season has been an unusual struggle. A manager used to winning trophies every year now faces the possibility of finishing without a trophy and missing out on a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Manchester City's Struggle Continues

The reigning champions are currently in fifth place in this year's Premier League. Their most recent setback came in the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid staged a dramatic comeback to win 3-2.

Also, Guardiola is facing fresh injury setbacks as he prepares for his team's upcoming match. The Manchester City boss will be without three key first-team players when they take on Newcastle United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United head into this fixture with momentum, having secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round. The Magpies have been in strong form in the Premier League, suffering just two losses in their last nine matches. This impressive run has seen them climb from 12th to sixth in the standings.

The last time these two teams met, Newcastle United managed to come from behind and secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Saturday, February 15, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

