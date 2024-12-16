Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City and Manchester United will both be eager to secure three crucial points when they face off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The action-packed Gameweek 16 of the Premier League season continues with four matches on Sunday. The day kicks off with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium, followed by the highly anticipated derby between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Manchester City started the season well, staying in the League's top two during the first two months after going unbeaten in their opening nine matches. However, their form has since deteriorated, with the defending champions winning just one of their last six matches.

Ideal Time to Bounce Back

City's struggles have spilled over into other competitions as well. They have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and currently sit 22nd in the UEFA Champions League standings after winning only two of their six group-stage matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also had a challenging 2024/25 campaign. Erik ten Hag's tumultuous tenure at Old Trafford ended nearly two months ago, prompting the club to seek a fresh start.

Ruud van Nistelrooy brought brief stability as interim manager, going unbeaten in four matches. However, since Ruben Amorim's appointment nearly a month ago, results have been inconsistent. Under Amorim, the Red Devils have won only half of their matches, with their last two Premier League games ending in defeats.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win, making this clash a pivotal moment in their respective seasons.

Manchester City won in both of their Premier League encounters last season, but were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United in the FA Cup final. The two sides have already met this season, with City emerging victorious in the FA Community Shield match.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Sunday, December 15, at 4:30 PM BST (local time), 11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.