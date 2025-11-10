Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will lock horns with Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday, with both sides determined to keep their winning streaks alive and stay close behind Arsenal in the title race. Manchester City enter the clash in solid form, having won five of their last six matches across all competitions.

Liverpool are going through a rough patch, with six losses in eight games. However, the Reds have bounced back with back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, which should give them a much-needed confidence boost. It'll be interesting to see if they can carry that momentum into this match and narrow the gap at the top of the table.

Clash of the Titans

Heading into Gameweek 11, the Premier League champions already trailed Arsenal by seven points, meaning they can't afford to drop any more if they want to stay in the title race. Clashes between Manchester City and Liverpool are almost always full of goals, and this one promises to be no different.

Both sides have the quality to win, so fans can expect a tight, entertaining battle.

The last time they met, Liverpool came out on top with a 2–0 win at the Etihad, and they will be hoping to repeat that performance. However, City will be determined to maintain their strong home form and secure all three points this time around.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, on Sunday, November 9, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.