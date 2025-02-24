Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will host Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday, aiming to disrupt the visitors' title ambitions while strengthening their own push for a top-four finish. After getting eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City now have only a slim chance of claiming the Premier League title.

As they prepare to face Liverpool, the Citizens will be determined to end the season on a strong note and make it challenging for their rivals to secure silverware. On the other hand, Liverpool will be eager to regain momentum with a crucial win. The Reds have dropped points in two of their last three league games and cannot afford another setback.

Clash of the Titans

Arsenal are already closing in, ready to capitalize on any misstep from Liverpool this weekend. With both Liverpool and Manchester City facing pressure to secure a win—albeit for different reasons—it remains to be seen which side will have the last laugh.

Manchester City will be without Rodri due to a knee injury, while Manuel Akanji remains doubtful. They will set up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Ederson in goal. Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol will play as full-backs, while Ruben Dias partners John Stones in central defense. Ilkay Gundogan anchors midfield, with De Bruyne and Silva creating chances. Doku and Foden start in the wide areas, supporting Haaland who will spearhead the attack.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Manchester City, with Alisson Becker guarding the net. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will take up full-back roles, contributing defensively and offensively. Virgil van Dijk will pair with Ibrahima Konate in central defense.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will provide stability and control, while Dominik Szoboszlai will focus on creating attacking chances. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will bring flair and firepower from the wings, supporting Diogo Jota, who will lead Liverpool's attack at the Etihad on Sunday.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Etihad, Manchester, on Sunday, February 23, at 4:30 PM BST/12 PM ET and 10:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.