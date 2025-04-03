Manchester City vs Leicester Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will welcome Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, determined to secure a win and strengthen their push for UEFA Champions League qualification. Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table, Manchester City cannot afford to miss out on a top-four spot as they prepare to face Leicester at home this week.

Pep Guardiola's side recently delivered an impressive performance against Bournemouth in the FA Cup and will be desperate to carry that momentum into this match to keep their hopes alive. On the other hand, Leicester City are struggling near the bottom of the table, sitting in 19th place and are almost out of the race.

Manchester City Must Win

The Foxes are among the leading teams for relegation to the Championship this season, but they will be hoping to spring a surprise against City. Ruud van Nistelrooy's team enters this match following six straight losses in the Premier League and will require a major stroke of luck to secure a positive result.

They are clear underdogs in this clash, and Manchester City has the opportunity to add to their woes.

Manchester City will set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Leicester City, with Ederson in goal. Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol will operate as full-backs, while Ruben Dias partners Abdukodir Khusanov in central defense. Ilkay Gundogan and Nico Gonzalez will control midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne as the playmaker.

Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden provide width, and Omar Marmoush will lead the attack on Wednesday.

Leicester City are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup against Manchester City, with Jakub Stolarczyk in goal. James Justin and Victor Kristiansen will play as full-backs, while Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard form the central defense.

Harry Winks and Boubakary Soumare will anchor midfield. Jordan Ayew and Stephy Mavididi provide width, Facundo Buonanotte plays as the playmaker, and Jamie Vardy leads the attack on Wednesday.

