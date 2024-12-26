Manchester City vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will face Everton on Boxing Day, with Pep Guardiola's defending champions grappling with a serious slump in form. Guardiola, however, insists Manchester City "will find a way" to return to winning form as they prepare to face Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, aiming to halt their recent poor run.

The defending champions have managed just one win in their last 12 matches across all competitions and currently trail league leaders Liverpool by 12 points as the festive season approaches. In fact, since November, City have earned only four points in the Premier League—the lowest tally of any team in the top flight during that period.

Manchester City Aim to Bounce Back

City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, marking their sixth loss in their last eight Premier League matches. This poor run has left them well off the pace in the title race, currently sitting seventh in the table.

Guardiola appears shell-shocked on the sidelines as his team struggles defensively and lacks creativity in attack. City seem disjointed, with no clear solution to their defensive vulnerabilities, particularly on counterattacks.

Although key players are sidelined due to injuries, the squad on the field is more than capable of delivering better performances than what has been seen recently.

Meanwhile, Everton are showing signs of improvement under Sean Dyche. The Toffees have registered two back-to-back 0-0 draws against strong opponents like Arsenal and Chelsea, achieving three consecutive clean sheets.

Everton will aim to replicate their defensive resilience against City. Off the pitch, there is renewed optimism, as the Friedkin Group's takeover has brought financial stability and hope for a brighter future in 2025 and beyond. However, Dyche's primary focus remains ensuring Everton's Premier League survival, with the team just four points clear of the relegation zone.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Thursday, December 26, at 12:30 PM BST (local time), 7:30 AM ET and 6 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Everton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.