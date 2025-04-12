Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City and Crystal Palace will both look to extend their unbeaten streaks when they clash at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League season returns this weekend with Gameweek 32, kicking off with an early afternoon showdown in Manchester.

The match will see two sides chasing European qualification go head-to-head, as Manchester City host Crystal Palace. City's hopes of defending their Premier League crown have all but faded this season, with inconsistency and a lack of momentum plaguing their campaign. The long-term knee injury to key midfielder Rodri has been a major setback, and Pep Guardiola's side now trails league leaders Liverpool by a staggering 21 points.

Manchester City Aim to Continue their Unbeaten Streak

With their UEFA Champions League journey also cut short, the FA Cup remains the only opportunity for silverware for the Citizens this season. In contrast, Crystal Palace endured a dismal start to the 2024/25 season, sparking doubts about whether Oliver Glasner's initial success at Selhurst Park was short-lived.

However, since Gameweek 12, the Eagles have been one of the most impressive sides in the league, losing just three of their last 18 Premier League fixtures.

This impressive turnaround has reignited their European ambitions, as they currently sit ten points behind fifth-placed Newcastle United. With a strong finish and potential slip-ups from teams above, Palace are hoping to close the gap and mount a late push for a European spot.

In the earlier meeting this season, Manchester City had to rally twice from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, on Saturday, April 12, at 12:30 PM BST/7:30 AM ET and 5 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.