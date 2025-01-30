Manchester City vs Club Brugge Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will host Club Brugge to the Etihad Stadium for a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday night, with the aim of securing a spot in the top 24 list. Pep Guardiola's side suffered a loss to PSG in their last Champions League match and will be desperate to return to winning form in Europe.

Needless to say, with only two wins in the competition so far, City will be desperate to turn things around against Club Brugge. On the other hand, Club Brugge enter this fixture following back-to-back draws and will be desperate to turn things around in a bid to earn a positive result on the road.

Must-Win Match for Manchester

Manchester City have a strong record against the Belgian side, having won both of their previous encounters. The reigning Premier League champions will look to maintain their dominance over Club Brugge and secure all three points in this crucial fixture.

Manchester City are expected to line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation against Club Brugge, with Ederson Moraes guarding the net. Rico Lewis and Joško Gvardiol will operate as the full-backs, providing support both defensively and offensively. In the heart of the defense, Manuel Akanji will partner with John Stones to form a solid backline.

In midfield, İlkay Gündoğan will offer stability and defensive coverage, while Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will take on advanced roles, aiming to create scoring chances. On the flanks, Savinho and Phil Foden will bring creativity and attacking threat, adding dynamism to the team. Leading the line, Erling Haaland will spearhead City's attack as they take on Club Brugge on Wednesday.

For Club Brugge, Simon Mignolet will take his place in goal, positioned behind a defensive back four consisting of Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele, and Maxim De Cuyper. Both Sabbe and De Cuyper will provide defensive support while also attempting to exploit counterattacks against Manchester City.

In midfield, Raphael Onyedika and Ardon Jashari will offer stability, composure, and defensive reinforcement in the center of the pitch. Hugo Vetlesen and Christos Tzolis will occupy the wide positions, bringing speed, creativity, and goal-scoring potential to the team. Hans Vanaken will take on the attacking midfield role, aiming to bridge the gap between midfield and the forward line. Leading the attack, Gustaf Nilsson will spearhead Club Brugge's offense.

When and Where

The Manchester City vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, Jan 29. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 30).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Manchester City vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Manchester City vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Manchester City vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Manchester City vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Manchester City vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.