Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Three crucial points will be on the line when Manchester City and Chelsea clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The 2024/25 Premier League season rolls on this weekend with Gameweek 23. Saturday's action kicks off with five simultaneous fixtures before wrapping up with the headline match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad.

Manchester City continue to struggle with consistency, with their most recent setback coming earlier this week against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite taking a two-goal lead, Pep Guardiola's side conceded four goals in just 15 minutes, putting their UEFA Champions League hopes in jeopardy. In contrast, City's fortunes in the Premier League have seen an upswing.

Big Match for Both Teams

Manchester City have not lost their last five league matches. Their most recent outing was a dominant 6-0 win over Ipswich Town, narrowing the gap to the top four to just two points.

On the other hand, Chelsea have faced their own challenges in recent weeks but managed to secure a hard-fought 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game. That win ended a rocky spell for the Blues and allowed them to climb above Newcastle United into fourth place in the league standings.

Head coach Enzo Maresca will look to build on this momentum, hoping his team can string together consecutive wins inspired by their midweek triumph.

The first meeting between these two sides this season took place on the opening weekend, during Gameweek 1, where Manchester City secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Chelsea.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium, London, on Saturday, January 25, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 PM ET and 11 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.