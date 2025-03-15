Manchester City vs Brighton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, aiming to recover from last week's disappointing loss to Nottingham Forest. Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League standings, City are determined to secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, making this clash against Brighton even more important.

With the season reaching a critical phase, the reigning Premier League champions cannot afford to keep dropping points and will be focused on securing a big win at home. Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are coming into the match on the back of four straight league wins, and will be hoping to spring a surprise.

Must-Win Match for Manchester City

Manchester City have struggled with consistency this season, which could give the visitors confidence heading into this match. However, City have a strong track record against Brighton, remaining unbeaten in five of their last six encounters.

That being said, Brighton & Hove Albion secured a win over Manchester City in their previous meeting last November, and they will be aiming to complete a league double over the reigning champions.

Manchester City will be missing Rodri, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Also, John Stones and Manuel Akanji are unavailable due to thigh and groin injuries, respectively, while Nathan Ake is dealing with an ankle issue.

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion will be without several key players. James Milner is ruled out with a thigh injury, Igor Julio is sidelined due to a hamstring problem, and Jason Steele is recovering from a shoulder issue. Meanwhile, Lewis Dunk is dealing with a chest injury, while both Joel Veltman and Ferdi Kadioglu are out with ankle problems.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Saturday, March 15, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.