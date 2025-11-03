Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, hoping to get back to winning form in the Premier League and climb up to second place in the standings. Currently sitting sixth in the table, City will be desperate to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal with a home victory.

The team is looking to recover after their disappointing Premier League loss to Aston Villa last time out. However, there is a bit of positive momentum for Pep Guardiola's side — they recently sealed a 3–1 win over Swansea City in the EFL Cup fourth round, which could give them a much-needed confidence boost heading into Sunday's clash.

Big Match for Man City

Meanwhile, Bournemouth head into the match in excellent form, sitting second in the Premier League table. The Cherries have lost only once in their last nine league games and will be aiming to cause a major upset at the Etihad.

Manchester City, however, have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning five of the last six encounters between the two sides. Despite last weekend's setback, Pep Guardiola's team remain strong favorites to take all three points.

While Bournemouth have been impressive lately, facing City away from home will be a real test of their resilience and confidence. It will be interesting to see if they can rise to the challenge against one of the league's top teams.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, on Sunday, November 2, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.