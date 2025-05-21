Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will take on Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night and will be try to get back to winning ways after their FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace. City were held to a draw by Southampton in their last Premier League outing, adding to their recent frustrations. The team will be desperate to end the season on a high after a series of setbacks.

With a solid track record against Bournemouth, Manchester City go into the match as clear favorites. They will be hoping to win their remaining games in the Premier League and secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign.

Manchester City Desperate for a Win

That said, Bournemouth have proven to be a tough side to break down lately, and it remains to be seen if they can pull off an upset. Although the Cherries have only managed two wins in their last six league matches, they have suffered just one loss during that stretch. They will be aiming to dig deep and come away with a solid result in this clash.

Manchester City are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup against Bournemouth, with Ederson guarding the net. Full-back duties will fall to Rico Lewis and Nico O'Reilly, who are likely to play a key role in both defense and attack. At center-back, Ruben Dias will be partnered by Josko Gvardiol.

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to provide stability and protection in midfield, while Nico Gonzalez will bring creativity to the middle of the park. Kevin De Bruyne will occupy the central attacking midfield role. Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden will be on the flanks. Leading the attack, Omar Marmoush is set to spearhead City's forward line in Tuesday's clash with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation for their match against Manchester City, with Kepa Arrizabalaga between the posts. Julian Araujo and Milos Kerkez will be deployed as the full-backs. Illia Zabarnyi will partner Dean Huijsen in central defense.

In midfield, Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams will operate as the holding pair. David Brooks will take on the role of attacking midfielder, charged with supplying key passes and creating chances for the forwards. Out wide, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo will bring speed and creativity, looking to stretch the Manchester City defense. Leading the line, Evanilson will be Bournemouth's focal point in attack.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, on Tuesday, May 20, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.