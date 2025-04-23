Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday as they remain focused on not disrupting their current form. The reigning Premier League champions come into this match with four wins and two draws from their last six matches across all competitions.

Currently placed fourth in the league standings, Manchester City are trying to give in their best to ensure a spot in next season's Champions League. With rivals like Chelsea and Newcastle United breathing down their necks, Pep Guardiola's team can't afford to make even a small and jeopardize things at this crucial juncture of the campaign and will be desperate to secure all three points.

Manchester City Dreaming Big

However, Manchester City can't underestimate Aston Villa who will be arriving in full momentum after a thumping win against Newcastle United and an impressive victory against PSG prior to that.

Brimming with confidence, the visitors will be aiming to spring a surprise on Manchester City. With a squad capable of threatening any top side, Villa will be looking to take advantage of any lapse from the hosts — who will need to be at the top of their game to claim a much-needed win.

Manchester City will be missing Rodri, who is out with a knee injury. John Stones and Manuel Akanji will also be absent due to thigh and groin injuries, respectively. Nathan Ake is nursing an ankle injury, while Erling Haaland resting owing to an ankle injury as well. Also, goalkeeper Ederson is out with a groin issue.

However, Aston Villa do not have any injury issues and will be fielding their best lot.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, on Tuesday, April 22, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.