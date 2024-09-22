Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will face their biggest test of the season as they welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 22. City, the only team in the league with a flawless record after four straight wins, aim to continue their dominance against a Gunners side that has historically fared well in their matchups.

Last season, Arsenal narrowly defeated City in both their encounters at the Emirates Stadium and in the Community Shield, while also securing a draw in Manchester. This sets the scene for what promises to be an exciting showdown. Here's everything you need to know about the biggest match of this Premier League.

Clash of the Titans

Both teams could find themselves in another title race this season, as both have made strong starts to the campaign with big wins.

However, in midweek action, City endured a frustrating draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League, a rematch of the 2022/23 final. Similarly, Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw with Atalanta, with goalkeeper David Raya making a crucial penalty save to secure a point.

The Gunners enter the match with momentum after a solid performance last weekend, securing a 1-0 victory over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to a goal from Gabriel.

A win on Sunday would not only boost Arsenal's confidence but also allow them to overtake City in the league standings. However, they will have to overcome a big challenge for that.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, September 22 at the at the Etihad Stadium at 4:30 PM BST (local time), 11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.