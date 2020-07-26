Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, heaped praise on Spanish Footballer David Silva as the player is set to make his final appearance for the Premier League on Sunday against Norwich City.

The 34-year-old Spaniard had announced before the commencement of the season that this will be his last season Premier League with City. When Guardiola was asked to describe Silva's career with the English club, he told the team's official website, "Extraordinary."

He further added, "The number of games, the huge quality in the games he played, the titles he helped win...he's alongside five or six others who made this Club what it is now. And this club will always be grateful."

Stellar Career

Silva joined City from LaLiga side Valencia in 2010 and has since gone on to win four Premier League titles and two FA Cups. He has also scored 77 goals and assisted 140 times so far for the club.

Guardiola had earlier confirmed that Silva will return to Etihad Stadium for a farewell match once fans are allowed back into the stadium. Football matches across Europe are taking place currently behind closed doors in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"He is coming back for the farewell game in front of all the fans because he is an incredible legend. They could name a street, a pitch, a statue (after him) - this is not my business," Guardiola had said earlier this month.

Setting an Example for Younger Players

Talking about Silva's talent and playing style, Guardiola expressed, "David is maybe the best in small spaces, moving between lines, I've never seen anyone like him. He came back from lockdown in incredible form and rhythm. If he decides to play on, he can play anywhere - no doubt."

"The young players have learned by David's example. He is someone who doesn't talk much but he leads by example. He's a huge competitor," the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said.

