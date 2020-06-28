Manchester City are going to give the newly crowned English Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honor when the two teams meet are the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, manager Pep Guardiola mentioned.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-league title as the last season winners Manchester City lost to Chelsea 2-1 last week, handing the Merseyside club an unassailable 23-point at the top of the table.

City to Give Guard of Honor to Liverpool

Liverpool's first match since being confirmed as champions is at City's stadium and Guardiola said his players would pay tribute to Juergen Klopp's title-winning side. "We are going to do the guard of honor of course," Guardiola said. "We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it." The 49-year-old added that he was already looking forward to helping City come back stronger next season.

"In sport, you have to live in the future," Guardiola said. "Never can you have one eye on what you have done. Never forget that we are an incredible club and organization and what you have to do is learn. "I think we know the reason why we suffered this season and we are going to try to solve it for next season."

