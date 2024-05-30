Man Wanted for Multiple Offences Arrested after Trying to Ram Through Traffic in Marsiling; Weapons Found in 'Cloned' Car

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he tried to forcefully drive his car through vehicles that had boxed him in. The video of the incident that took place in Marsiling was posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday.

The video initially showed a grey Mitsubishi Lancer stopping before a red traffic light. Then a man in a grey T-shirt was seen going up to multiple vehicles around the Mitsubishi stopping at a traffic light and instructing them not to drive off when the light turns green.

When the light turns green, the Mitsubishi is seen trying to move off but is blocked by the man in grey shirt and several other vehicles.

Later, two police officers arrived at the scene and attempted to stop the Mitsubishi. In an attempt to flee, the driver tried again to force his car through and ended up ramming into another vehicle two lanes away.

Eventually, a police officer broke the car window, and the driver was apprehended. The male driver was arrested after a short scuffle and several items were seized from his vehicle.

Man Tested Positive for Controlled Drugs

In a media release on Wednesday, the police said that they had received a call at 5.50 pm on Tuesday asking for assistance at the junction of Admiralty Road and Marsiling Lane.

The seized items included a baton, a knuckle duster, a pocketknife, a bank card, seven cash cards, substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The dashcam footage of the incident has also been shared and circulated online on social media platforms.

The police have also revealed that the man was wanted by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for multiple offences. The police told CNA, "Preliminary investigations by CNB revealed that the man's urine tested positive for controlled drugs".

Fake Number Plate?

Meanwhile, a report by STOMP also claimed that the car was a cloned one. The report stated that the car was purchased from A Star Motors. The owner of the car "had been receiving numerous summons and police investigations due to flouting petrol payments in various petrol stations."

"The fact was, she was not the one who did all this. It was this cloned car that had been running on the road with the same plate."

According to reports, the man will be charged in court on Thursday for rash conduct and possession of weapons. If convicted, the man can face a maximum jail term of five years and at least six strokes of the cane for possessing weapons like a knuckle duster.

Police will also seek to detain the man for further investigation on offences including driving without a valid driving licence and insurance, using a deregistered vehicle and fraudulent possession of property.