Manchester United and Manchester City are not going to compete on the first weekend of the 2020-21 English Premier League after their European commitments this past season, the Times newspaper mentioned.

Man City's season got over on Augusty 15 with a 3-1 defeat by Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, whereas Manchester United concluded their season with a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

United and City Not to Play in First Weekend

The Premier League season is set to begin on September 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United will likely play their opening game the following week, the Times said.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Aug. 11 — 32 days before the start of the new season — will be required to play on the opening weekend. City ended the 2019-20 season in second place, 15 points ahead of third-placed United.

