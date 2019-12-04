A British Airways passenger was tackled by other people onboard the plane after he tried to open an exit door mid-flight, according to a report. The unidentified man allegedly yelled, "I want to get out!" while on the flight to Saudia Arabia from London's Heathrow Airport, the Guardian reported.

The man allegedly experienced a panic attack while on the plane on Monday and tried to open a door. Several passengers and flight attendants rushed to intervene, wrestling the man away from the exit door, the outlet reported.

"It was like something out of a movie. When I got there, he was shouting ... in broken English," Dean Whyte told the Guardian. "I managed to grab him and was preparing to slam him hard if necessary, but myself and the steward could see he wasn't quite right in the head, so I held him and tried to calm him down. Eventually, it worked."

British Airways confirmed there was a disruption aboard the flight.

"Our cabin crew cared for a customer who suffered from a panic attack during the flight," the airline said in a statement. "We are sorry for any concern this caused our customers."

According to reports, the other fliers managed to calm the man down and bring him back to his seat.

Other details about the incident remain unclear.