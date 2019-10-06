A Russian man has recently launched a lawsuit against the popular American multinational technology company, Apple, claiming that an iPhone app has turned him gay.

The man is seeking over $15,000 in damages from the US tech giant. According to the Moscow Times, the man, identified as D. Razumilov got into "same-sex relationships" after he downloaded an app on his phone in 2017. He received a cryptocurrency payment of 69 GayCoins.

With the payment, the sender sent a note saying, "don't judge without trying." In a complaint that was published by Govorit Moskva, Razumilov wrote, "I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it? And decided to try same-sex relationships."

He further added, "I can say after the passage of two months that I'm mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can't get out." While explaining the situation further he said, "I have a steady boyfriend and I don't know how to explain it to my parents."

According to Razumilov, Apple manipulated and pushed him towards homosexuality and this change has harmed him both morally and mentally. "After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again," he added.

Though the app was created by a third party, according to Razumilov's lawyer, Sapizhat Gusnieva, Apple should have some responsibility for programs they are hosting. Gusnieva further mentioned that his client is scared and this is a very serious issue. This bizarre case was registered in Moscow, on September 20 and it is due to be heard on October 17.

Homosexuality has been decriminalised by Russia in 1993, however, LGBT community people till date face discrimination in the country. In 2013, legislation was passed by Russia banning the spread of what it called gay propaganda. According to the legislation, it officially bans the "promotion of non-traditional lifestyles to minors." The law in effect outlaws LGBT activism.