Man Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old Intellectually Challenged Daughter in Shared Bedroom for More Than Three Years

Over the course of three years, a father sexually assaulted his daughter in a shared bedroom, betraying both her confidence and the sanctity of their house. In 2022, a year after he and his wife had split up, his daughter was placed in a foster care.

Only in 2023, after his daughter informed her foster parents that she had been touched inappropriately, did the sexual assaults come to light.

The girl was just 11 years old when the first incident occurred, the court heard. According to the prosecution, the man was not aware that his daughter had an intellectual disability.

According to court records, the 55-year-old man wed his wife in 2006. The victim is one of the couple's two daughters. In their shared bedroom at home, the man, his wife, and their two kids would sleep on four single beds arranged side by side.

The court heard that the man would lie next to his wife while their two daughters lay on the opposite side of her. The dad went to his daughter, who was 11 years old at the time, after waiting until everyone had gone to sleep, somewhere between 2018 and April 2019. The mattress that was furthest distant from his was where she lay.

He then forced her to touch him improperly, kissed her on the lips, and raped her over her clothing. The girl agreed to him as she was scared of him. She had witnessed her father assaulting her mother before, the court heard, but she did not physically or verbally oppose him.

He again sexually molested his daughter while she was sleeping in December 2020. He attacked her a third time about the same time.

He continued to sexually abuse his daughter despite her attempt to turn her body away. Later, the daughter shared her experiences with her foster parents. On March 9, 2023, the foster parents informed the girl's child protection officer.

On April 3, the man will appear in court once more to receive his sentence. The prosecution is seeking a jail term of six years and five months for the man. Since he is older than fifty and cannot be caned.