A man from India who was accused of raping a woman after he claimed to be performing an exorcism on her has been sentenced to life, as per reports. Rahul Prajapati, who is an occultist raped a woman after her family members had let him inside their home for performing an exorcism on her.

It is understood that the woman who was not well at the time was taken from her home by Prajapati to a roadside restaurant on June 7, 2018. At around 8 pm, the man raped the woman under the pretext of curing her with the help of exorcism.

Man Sentenced to Life for Raping Woman

The man got arrested and was thrown in a jail in the Uttar Pradesh region and was found guilty for the crime on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The government counsel Lakhan Lal said, "On Tuesday, Additional District and Session (SC-ST) Judge Jagdish Kumar sentenced Rahul Prajapati (an occultist) to life imprisonment for raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of performing an exorcism," as reported by the Daily Star.

Lal also mentioned that the court imposed a fine of 10,000 rupees, which is around $135. "The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The Dalit woman was raped at 8:00 pm on June 7, 2018," he said. Confirming the circumstances of the rape Lal stated that when the woman was not well, Prajapati with the pretext of curing her by exorcism took to a roadside eatery and then raped her. He was found guilty after the incident and was jailed.

Exorcism is a type of religious or spiritual practice of evicting the demons or other entities that are spiritual from a person who is believed to have been possessed. In a few nations, it is very common, which includes India, exorcisms are often conducted on people who have mental or any kind of physical health troubles.