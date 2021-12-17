Man 'Rapes and Suffocates' his 83-Year-Old Mother With a Pillow After she Burns his Food

A mentally ill man allegedly raped and suffocated his 83-year-old mother with a pillow in Greece. The 59-year-old killer, whose identity is not revealed at the moment, is alleged to have killed his grandmother also, 28 years earlier. The double murder case revelation has shocked the country.

According to the Greece newspaper, ProtoThema, the killer's mother, Victoria Papastergiou died of strangulation, the medical examiner reported. The horrifying incident took place near the town of Grevena, northern Greece on Tuesday, December 14. Authorities have reason to believe that the killer raped Victoria while suffocating her. The findings of the medical examiner also corroborated with the same.

According to DailyMail, local reports suggested that the killer even washed and dressed his mother's body to hide the true cause of her death. The man confessed to killing his mother after being arrested. He has now been charged with manslaughter and rape.

Mother burned his food

News website GRTimes.gr reported that the incident came to light after the killer asked the owner of a funeral home in Grevena to conduct the funeral of his mother on Tuesday. He told the funeral homeowner that he found his mother dead in her bed and asked him to undertake the burial immediately and quickly, which was an unusual request.

The owner, after having suspicions, informed the officials about the same. An autopsy of the mother's body was carried in Thessaloniki, the results of which confirmed the funeral director's suspicions. The killer allegedly told officers that he committed the crime because he was angry that his mother burned his food.

The killer reportedly killed his grandmother too, 28 years ago

The man in question is also said to have killed his grandmother 28 years ago when he was just 32. However, the manner in which he killed his grandmother was not clear at the moment. He was reportedly declared a psychopath then and spent many years in hospital receiving treatment for his mental illness. When the recent murder came to light, a police officer recollected the previous incident and joined the dots between the two cases.

Officers arrested the killer on Wednesday after a long search. He currently remains in custody. Local media reported that he is scheduled to undergo a further psychological evaluation.