A man from China recently married the corpse of her fiancé at wedding-cum-funeral. His partner died battling from cancer before her dream of becoming a bride could come true. The 35-year-old man, Xu Shinan, tied the knot with his partner of 12 years after he found out that his deceased lover, Yang Liu's secret online shopping cart was filled with items of her dream wedding. Xu Shinan found this out a day after her death.

During the ceremony the body of his late partner was dressed in a beautiful white gown and was surrounded by pink flowers, Dalian Evening News reported. During the vows, Xu told his late wife: "For the rest of my life [I] will be in pain, but I won't give up." Xu broke down in tears after reading the wedding vows but said, "My wife used to say that nobody was allowed to cry should she die."

He added, "I was holding back my tears on the day, but when [her body] was sent for cremation, I couldn't fight it anymore." His late wife passed away on October 14 after battling with breast cancer for five-and-a-half years. They fell in love in 2017 and were engaged six years later.

In 2017, Yang's condition improved and they started making wedding preparations but one year later, his cancer came back. Xu said that they travelled all over China to get the best medical treatment but by July this year, a series of complications started and Yang became bed-bound. She suffered multiple bone fractures just by sneezing and was put into a coma on October 6.

While recalling the tragic incident he said: "She couldn't even recognise me in the end and we didn't bid farewell." Soon after her death, Xu discovered that even while she was ill she had been shopping for wedding dresses.

He said: "I promised to buy her the most beautiful wedding gown." At the ceremony visited by friends and family, Xu told his dead wife: "All that I can do is to fulfil your wish and letting you wear a wedding dress fulfils my wish."