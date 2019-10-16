A man kept his six adult children in a cellar of an isolated farmhouse for over nine years 'waiting for the end of time'. This was reported after the eldest son recently stumbled into a cafe in the town of Ruinerwold, in Drenthe, Netherlands.

He informed the owner of the café that he has been living in the cellar for almost a decade and have not been out since then. He also told the owner about his sibling and how he doesn't want to live the way he and his siblings are living. The kids almost never had any contact with the neighbours and were convinced that they were the only human beings on earth, according to local media, as reported by the Mirror.

Police found that a 58-year-old man was keeping his six suspected adult children aged between 16 and 25 and no one even knew that they existed. The oldest son may have visited the cafe a couple of times but on Sunday he told the owner that he wants to 'end' the way they're were living.

The cafe owner, Chris Westerbeek, told Dutch broadcaster RTV Drenthe: "He was very confused. He ordered five beers and drank them. Then I had a chat with him and he told me he had run away and needed help. Then we called the police."

Chris further added: "He said he had brothers and sisters who lived in the farm. He said he was the oldest and wanted to end the way they were living." After police went the farmhouse, they found a secret flight of stairs in a room that's hidden behind a cupboard where the children were living.

The man who is supposedly the father was in bed and reportedly had a stroke years ago. It is not known for how long the family had been living like or what happened to the mother of the children.