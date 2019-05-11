A 59-year-old man was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded Friday morning in Fullerton, a city of Orange County located 50 kilometers east of Los Angeles downtown.

According to the police, the victim who suffered several injures to his hands and face, was also responsible for an explosion, which occurred at about 8:50 a.m. near a fast food restaurant and a bank branch, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated and the Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to the scene, who found a second IED in scene, about the size of a golf ball or baseball, with black powder and a fuse in it.

Local CBS news channel reported that the police initially thought the explosion was not a criminal act, however, they later reversed course and confirmed it was caused by an IED.

"They were small, but they were improvised explosive devices that were strong enough, clearly, to cause some serious damage to the individual that was holding it," Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus told CBS reporter.

The suspect may have been a homeless person who lives in the area, although that was not confirmed, police said.