As weird as it might sound, a man from Mexico has been hospitalized following a three-day erection after he consumed a sexual stimulant used by farmers to breed bulls. The man took the pills as he was planning to have sex with a 30-year-old woman, reports Peruvian newspaper La Republica.

The man, who lives in the US-Mexico border city of Reynosa, travelled all the way to Veracruz, which is close to 1,000 kilometres in distance to purchase the sexual stimulant. ''He was hospitalized in the Specialised Hospital 270 of the city of Reynosa. He had taken a sexual stimulant which he had bought in Veracruz, used by farmers in that region to invigorate bulls for insemination,'' doctors told La Republica.

However, there are no updates on his condition following the surgery and his name has not been revealed to the public, for obvious reasons.

How serious is long-lasting erection and what can doctors do about it?

If you wonder how serious a long-lasting erection is, we've got you covered! In scientific terms, such an erection is called priapism. The symptoms are persistent with painful erection of the penis and is caused by excessive blood flow into the genitals and can cause permanent damage to the penis if not treated quickly.

Normally, all erections subside shortly after climax and a few can continue their erection even after climaxing, but if the erection persists beyond four hours, it is a medical condition and should be treated quickly.

Doctors try to bring the erection down by resorting to draining blood from the penis with a needle and if the attempts are unsuccessful, then doctors take the patients for medical surgery to physically shunt the blood out of the penis. After the surgery, the likelihood is that the patient's penis will no longer function for erectile purposes and he might not get his sex life back.